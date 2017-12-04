Portland restaurants raising money to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

All week long, more than 20 Portland restaurants will be raising money to help victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The PDX Feeds Puerto Rico campaign runs through December 10, with funds going to Cosa Nuestra Relief Fund and Animal Rescue relief fund.

Cristina Baez, co-owner of the popular northwest Portland restaurant Ataula, grew up in Puerto Rico and said that immediately after seeing the damage from the storm she started receiving messages from fellow restaurant owners asking how they could help the hurricane victims.

"This became just an effort among friends to do something, even though we're really far away in Oregon,” Baez said.

They come up with the idea to fly Puerto Rican chefs and baristas to Portland, to not only cook around town but also to educate the community about what's happening in Puerto Rico.

Even though two months have passed since the hurricane hit, thousands of people on the island still have no food or clean water.

"The foundations that we're donating the money to are feeding at least a thousand meals a day at towns and villages that are still waiting for help, so it's going to mean a lot,” Baez explained.

More than 20 local restaurants are participating, including Andina, the Fireside, Little Bird Bistro and Lardo.

For more details, including a full list of participating restaurants and events, head to PDXFeedsPuertoRico.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.