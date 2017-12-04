Boy dies, woman critically injured in icy Hwy 26 crash near Government Camp

A 9-year-old boy died and a woman was critically injured in a crash in icy conditions on Highway 26 near Government Camp.

Emergency crews responded to Milepost 65 at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Kenneth Schmidt, 53, of Crooked River Ranch, lost control of a westbound 2004 Ford Excursion on the snow-covered highway and crossed into the eastbound lane.

A 50-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl were also in the SUV.

The SUV hit an oncoming 2013 Subaru Outback. A 9-year-old boy in the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

The driver of the Subaru, 48-year-old Debra Hahn of Redmond, was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but an update on her condition was not released Monday.

A passenger in the Subaru, 68-year-old Linda Todd of Redmond, was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

Everyone in the Ford sustained minor injuries, according to troopers, but they were not taken by ambulance to the hospital.

