Gresham MAX platform shooting suspect faces judge

The man charged with shooting at a couple on a Gresham MAX platform made his first court appearance Monday.

Dawud Bryant, 21, appeared in court through a video feed from jail, charged with attempted murder and assault.

Gresham police arrested Bryant on Friday after they said he opened fire on a MAX platform at Northeast 172nd and Burnside.

Investigators said Bryant was exchanging looks with a man on the train and when it stopped everyone got off and Bryant pistol-whipped the man.

Police said he fired one shot, narrowly missing the man and sending the bullet through several layers of the his girlfriend’s clothing. The bullet missed her body.

Outside the courtroom, Bryant’s friend told FOX 12 he has a solid job and he’s not a violent man.



“It do surprise me,” said Malcom Xavier. “Because he just be laid back. He do his work and take care of his kids. I mean, I know he’s protective of his family, so whatever somebody did, I don’t know, it had to have been something.”



Bryant is being considered for pre-trial release. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.