Gresham MAX platform shooting suspect faces judge - KPTV - FOX 12

Gresham MAX platform shooting suspect faces judge

Posted: Updated:
Dawud Bryant in court Monday. (KPTV) Dawud Bryant in court Monday. (KPTV)
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

The man charged with shooting at a couple on a Gresham MAX platform made his first court appearance Monday.

Dawud Bryant, 21, appeared in court through a video feed from jail, charged with attempted murder and assault.

Gresham police arrested Bryant on Friday after they said  he opened fire on a MAX platform at Northeast 172nd and Burnside.

Investigators said Bryant was exchanging looks with a man on the train and when it stopped everyone got off and Bryant pistol-whipped the man.

Police said he fired one shot, narrowly missing the man and sending the bullet through several layers of the his girlfriend’s clothing. The bullet missed her body.

Outside the courtroom, Bryant’s friend told FOX 12 he has a solid job and he’s not a violent man.

“It do surprise me,” said Malcom Xavier. “Because he just be laid back. He do his work and take care of his kids. I mean, I know he’s protective of his family, so whatever somebody did, I don’t know, it had to have been something.”

Bryant is being considered for pre-trial release. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.