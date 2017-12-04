Inmate wanted after running away from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility van

An inmate is wanted after running away from a Coffee Creek Correctional Facility van on the way to a work assignment in Salem.

Lorrie Marie Hocker, 42, is described as a minimum-custody inmate. The Department of Corrections reports she was in a van from the prison in Wilsonville when she opened a door and ran away at around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

She was admitted to the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in September on charges of coercion out of Montana and felony assault out of Lane County. She was scheduled for release in July 2018.

Hocker is a white woman, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word “inmate” stenciled on the knee in orange and a blue T-shirt, sweatshirt and coat with similar stenciling.

Anyone with information about Hocker’s location is asked to call the Department of Corrections at 503-569-0734, Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888 or the non-emergency number of a local law enforcement agency.

