Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Cheerful Tortoise bar near PSU

A crook was caught on camera early Monday morning breaking into a downtown Portland bar.

Video shows the thief smash a window at the Cheerful Tortoise. He then runs inside, grabs cash and is out within a minute.

“I got a phone call this morning from our alarm system and jumped out of bed and ran up here and found several police officers in here clearing the area,” Amanda Bressel said.

Bressel in the manager of the bar. She said a little after 4:30 a.m. Monday, a thief broke in and got away with cash. She wasn’t comfortable with saying how much.

“At first I was kind of like, oh idiots, you know whatever, irritated more, but then after the morning got on I was like feeling kind of violated,” she said.

She’s thankful though that no staff members were inside at the time and that her cameras were rolling.

“We just saw him come in and go out,” Bressel said.

Surveillance video shows the thief smash the stained glass window with the bar’s name and logo. He then unlocks the door from the inside.

Once inside, he heads behind the bar and helps himself to cash.

He leaves through the same door he came in at. The entire break-in lasted only 60 seconds.

“I just think we need to catch him so that he doesn’t do this to someone else,” Bressel said.

The man in the video can be seen wearing a white hat and dark clothes. He’s also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau.

