Police ID Aloha man who died in crash down embankment into tree in SW Portland

Police have identified a man from Aloha who died when the car he was riding in went off the road, down an embankment and into a tree in southwest Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Boones Ferry Road near Alfred Street at 5:57 p.m. Sunday. A witness said a vehicle was stuck in a tree down an embankment.

First responders got both the driver and passenger out of the 2016 Jaguar F-Type. The passenger, 44-year-old Shad M. Alexander of Aloha, was pronounced dead.

The driver, whose name has not been released, did not appear to suffer serious injuries, according to police.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216.

