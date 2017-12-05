Woman caught on camera trying to cover face, stealing cookies from Lake Oswego porch

Woman caught on camera trying to cover face, stealing cookies fr - KPTV - FOX 12

Surveillance image of Lake Oswego porch theft suspect Surveillance image of Lake Oswego porch theft suspect
LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) -

A thief in Lake Oswego was caught on camera trying to cover her face as she swiped Christmas cookies from the porch of a Lake Oswego home.

The theft happened Sunday morning in the Mountain Park area.

A woman said her neighbor’s little boy dropped off a bag of homemade cookies on her doorstep at around 8 a.m.

About 30 minutes later, a white car pulled up and a woman walked up to the door while trying to cover her face with a box to hide it from the home’s surveillance camera.

The woman stole the bag of cookies, left behind the box and got into the backseat of the waiting car.

The victim said she can only assume the thieves were casing the neighborhood, looking for packages while looking out for surveillance cameras.

“I would say I hope you get caught. I hope you reconsider doing this to another family. Our neighbor’s son dropped off a sweet package for us and it’s just sad that somebody has the nerve to steal it,” the victim told FOX 12.

Lake Oswego police said the box the woman used to cover her face is believed to have been stolen, as well.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lake Oswego Police Department.

