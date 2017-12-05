Abandoned, burned kitten rescued by Good Samaritan in Molalla

A kitten is healing from terrible burns after a Good Samaritan found her lying motionless in the street in Molalla on Thursday.

She brought the kitten to PAWS Animal Shelter in West Linn. The kitten was then brought to Barclay Hills Animal Clinic in Oregon City and treated for her injuries.

Neither the woman who saved the kitten nor the caretakers know what happened, but they say it’s likely a person burned the tiny cat.

The kitten is now with Ellen Worsham, her foster parent, who is giving the kitten round-the-clock care until she heals.

Worsham said she was concerned about taking her in when she received the call from PAWS Thursday night.

“I was a little apprehensive because I’ve never cared for anything like this before. But we said we have the resources and I have the time so I said, ‘OK,'" Worsham said.

The executive director of PAWS, Sharon Murphy, said she estimates the kitten to be about 10 weeks old, and believes her eyelids were burned off.

The kitten still smells like soot, but she’s made tremendous progress after what vet techs believe may have been a heinous crime.

“I’m hopeful, especially this time of year, that that didn’t happen to her — that no one really intentionally did this to her. My heart just can’t handle that. So I just go to the fact that she was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Worsham said.

Caretakers say the kitten is strong and a force of will, pointing out to FOX 12 the tan heart on her forehead.

As soon as the kitten’s healthy enough, she’ll join other foster kittens in Worsham’s home.

Worsham said of adopting the newest kitten, “I think my husband may divorce me if I had another cat, but you never know.”

Animals at PAWS get to be named after celebrities, so Worsham’s choice for the kitten has to do with a person who was once a commoner, and is a soon-to-be princess.

Her name is none other than Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fiance.

If you’d like to help Meghan Markle the kitten, or any other of the shelter animals at PAWS, you can call 503-650-0855, head to the PAWS website, or go directly to this link where you can donate.

