Affidavit: SE Portland strip club shots fired suspect asked officer, ‘Do you want to die?’

A man accused of firing shots outside of a southeast Portland strip club claimed a DJ was racist toward him before threatening a bouncer and eventually a police officer, according to court documents.

Daniel Frank, 31, was arraigned Monday on charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers responded to the Mystic Gentleman’s Club on the 9900 block of Southeast Stark Street at 9:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported that a man left the club, fired multiple shots into the air and then left the area. Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

The suspect was found early Thursday morning in Clackamas County. Investigators said a gun was seized when Frank was taken into custody.

Court documents state witnesses reported to police that Frank yelled, “That DJ is racist to me because I am white” when he walked out of the club.

He also attempted to start up motorcycles parked in front of the building and threatened the bouncer, asking if he wanted to die and if he was a gang member, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Frank became more aggressive when the bouncer told him he could not bring a gun into the club and had to leave. The bouncer told officers Frank continued yelling and began to fire shots into the air.

Court documents state nine 9 mm casings were found at the scene, clustered in two areas.

When a Portland Police Bureau officer contacted Frank to ask him what happened at the Mystic, Frank yelled, “Do you want to die?” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Frank was released from jail and is due back in court Dec. 14.

