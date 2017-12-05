Multnomah Co. ending contract with Athena House citing safety concerns, billing issues

Multnomah County is terminating its contract with a program that supports victims of sex trafficking.

Athena House was established as a long-term residential program in Portland for teens and young adults who are survivors of commercial sexual exploitation.

In a letter to the nonprofit that runs the home, Janus Youth Programs, the county reported the contract was being terminated due to the inability to maintain adequate staffing at Athena House, concerns about client safety due to staffing issues, low numbers of youth served and billing and documentation issues.

The news comes just days after a FOX 12 Investigators report regarding the Sexual Assault Resource Center, known as SARC, shutting down two of its vital programs in Beaverton that support trafficking survivors over money mismanagement allegations.

SARC is a subcontractor under Janus Youth Programs, according to Multnomah County.

A Janus Youth Programs representative told FOX 12 the county told them the primary reason for the decision was because it was too expensive to keep the facility open in relation to the number of youth served, but the organization looks forward to continuing to work with Multnomah County.

A letter from the county’s Youth & Family Services Division states Athena House’s contract will end Jan. 31, 2018 and a staffing “ramp-down” was implemented last month to allow staff to “safely transition clients in ongoing services to other providers.”

