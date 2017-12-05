Reward offered to catch murder suspect accused of stabbing father in SE Portland

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered to catch a murder suspect accused of stabbing and killing his father in southeast Portland.

Police responded to the Marwood Plaza Apartments near Southeast 72nd and Woodstock Street early Saturday morning.

Brian Nees, 64, was found suffering from traumatic injuries. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

A murder warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tyler Nees.

Family members told FOX 12 they don’t know why Tyler Nees would have done this to his father.

Anyone who sees Tyler Nees is advised to not approach him and instead call 911.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.