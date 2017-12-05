Hillsboro PD K-9 euthanized following crash

Officials with the Hillsboro Police Department said that one of the department’s K-9 officers had to be euthanized overnight following a crash.

According to the department, K-9 Billy and his handler, Officer Cory Zaugg, were headed west on Tualatin Valley Highway near the intersection with Century Boulevard just after 10:30 p.m. Monday when an eastbound vehicle made a left turn onto Century Boulevard, striking the patrol vehicle.

The impact of the collision spun the patrol car. While Zaugg sustained only minor injuries, K-9 Billy suffered massive trauma.

Veterinary doctors determined K-9 Billy could not be saved, and with Officer Zaugg there they euthanized K-9 Billy.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident. The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car remained on the scene, and no citations have been issued from the crash as of Tuesday morning.

