Police: Man steals van, crashes into power pole in SE Portland

Portland police are looking for a suspect accused of crashing a stolen car into a power pole and then taking off from the scene.

The incident happened at the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Foster Road. The intersection is now closed due to the downed lines.

Officers said a man who stole a van sheared the pole when he crashed into it around 4 a.m. The officers noted that no one was hurt in the crash, but the man driving the van fled the scene on foot.

Traffic Alert: Police still looking for suspect who crashed van into this power pole. SE 82nd closed near Foster pic.twitter.com/AJHqseTZ2f — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 5, 2017

A Portland Police Bureau K-9 unit reported to the scene and began searching for the suspect, who is described as a white man with a thin build and tattoos on his face.

The downed lines have also caused a power outage for several businesses and around 40 homes in the area.

PGE crews told FOX 12 that it could take up to six hours to repair the pole and wires, meaning the intersection could be closed until midday Tuesday.

