Police: 2 men injured after early morning stabbing in SW Portland

Portland police said two men sustained stab wounds following an incident in the West Portland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers were responding to a report of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Southwest Pasadena Street just after midnight.

As the officers and medical personnel were headed to the scene of the original call they found a man with stab injuries in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

While medical personnel were treating that man, officers headed to the location of the original call where they found another man with stab wounds in a residence.

Medical personnel responded to the second man, and both men were taken by ambulance to area hospitals with what officers said were serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the two men knew each other and were involved in a disturbance near Holly Farm Park. Investigators believe the two men were the only ones involved in the incident at the park.

The officers responding to the residence on Southwest Pasadena Street reported finding a seizing a knife during a search of the home.

Detectives with the PPB Assault Detail are continuing this investigation, with assistance from the Forensic Evidence Division.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information on this incident to please contact detectives at 503-823-0479.

