Police investigating report of gunfire in SE Portland

Portland police are investigating reports of gunfire in the Lents neighborhood late Monday night.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of Southeast Duke Street just before midnight and located a home that had been struck by gunfire.

There were no victims located at the scene, and officers said no one had arrived at area hospitals with a gunshot wound. The officers were also not able to locate any suspects associated with this shooting.

Investigators learned that prior to the gunfire, witnesses heard several men arguing near the residence that was hit by the gunfire. Another witness told police that a dark-colored sedan was seen leaving the area following the gunfire.

Police said that based on preliminary information it appears the house that was hit by the gunfire was not the intended target.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking anyone with information in the shooting incident is asked to call the non-emergency tip line at 503-823-3333.

