'Downton Abbey' star Tom Cullen takes on 'Holy Grail' of projects

Actor Tom Cullen seems to have a thing for history. After starring in the hit series "Downton Abbey," he's now taking on a new project with the History Channel.

The new series "Knightfall" could be called the "Holy Grail" of TV shows. The show centers on the Knights Templar and their search for the Holy Grail.

While many fans may think "Monty Python" when they hear "Holy Grail," Cullen said the new show is a serious look at the medieval Catholic military order.

"The show is a kind of in-depth look at them," the actor told MORE. "It's set 15 years after the Holy Wars, the Crusades, and it's set in Paris, and it's about the relationship between the King of France and an in-depth look at the Templars."

Cullen is not done with his trip back in time. In addition to the 10-episode run of this series, he will be teaming up with Kit Harrington for a new BBC and HBO production set in 1600s London.

"Knightfall" premieres Wednesday on the History Channel.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.