Best beauty buys of 2017 with Renee J Beauty

It’s become an annual tradition on MORE to ask a makeup pro for the best drugstore beauty buys for shoppers looking to cross off their gift lists.

Hair and makeup pro Renee Jacobson of Renee J Beauty in Portland does hair and makeup for many of the models in local fashion shows, editorials and magazines.

She told MORE her two favorite "drugstore" beauty buys for holiday shoppers are Voluminous Carbon Black mascara and L'Oreal Infallible Gel Lacquer Liner, both of which sell for less than $10.

Jacobson also suggested several other "department store" products available at Ulta Beauty, which she said would make great holiday gifts and stocking stuffers for teens, adults and aspiring makeup pros.

