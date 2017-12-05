Underage suspects arrested in connection with TriMet robberies, assaults

Two underage suspects are facing charges in connection with an investigation into repeated robberies, thefts and assaults on the TriMet system.

Since at least September, police said a group of juveniles have taken unsecured and unattended items and have also stolen property from people by force.

The crimes have occurred at transit centers and on buses and MAX trains, predominately in the area of 82nd Avenue, as well as between the Rose Quarter Transit Center and Gateway Transit Center.

Transit Police Division officers arrested two boys as part of the investigation Thursday evening.

Officers recognized the suspects while patrolling the Gateway Transit Center.

TriMet has worked with the Portland Police Bureau to identify the suspects using surveillance footage.

The two suspects were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Detectives believe there will be more charges filed against the suspects, as well as additional arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Hiedi Housley at 503-823-1063 or Hiedi.Housley@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0466 or William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov.

