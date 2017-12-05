Clackamas Co. deputies: New K-9 sniffs out evidence linking suspect to two shooting cases

A new K-9 sniffed out some important evidence on his first full shift, tying a shooting outside Wilsonville to another shooting at a Portland strip club, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect in the case, 31-year-old Daniel Frank, was arrested Wednesday on Southwest Wilsonville Road.

Investigators said Frank was driving on the road outside of Wilsonville when he randomly pulled in front of another man’s car, got out and started shooting at it.

Deputies said the victim was able to get away uninjured and call for help, while Frank kept driving, stopping again farther up the road in front of other drivers.

Responding deputies found Frank walking along the road a short time later and arrested him without incident.

Investigators said they recovered Frank’s car and several shell casings, but were unable to find the gun, so they brought in rookie K-9 Ajax.

The 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd was able to sniff out a gun in an orchard, about 30 feet away from where the shooting happened, deputies said. Investigators believe Frank threw it into the trees from the road.

Wendy Eby lives just a few hundred feet away from the shooting.

Eby said she often hears gunshots late at night, and thinks she heard the shooting last week, but didn’t realize something so serious had occurred.

“That’s really frightening,” Eby said. “Hopefully they are OK. Normally this is a really quiet area, we are just right outside of town and the town is just right around the corner, so you don’t really hear much.”

Clackamas County deputies later learned Frank was a suspect in another shooting case.

Portland Police said earlier that same night, Frank fired his gun in the air outside Mystic Gentleman’s Club in southeast Portland. Court documents state he threatened a bouncer and a police officer, asking them, "Do you want to die?"

Frank was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing stemming from that Portland case.

He was arraigned Thursday and will also faces charges out of Clackamas County.

Frank will be in court again next week.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.