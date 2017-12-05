Head football coach Willie Taggart leaving Oregon, heading to Florida State

The University of Oregon is searching for a new head football coach as Willie Taggart will be returning home to take over as head coach at Florida State.

Taggart, who joined the Ducks program less than a year ago, would be taking over for Jimbo Fisher, who left the Seminoles last week to take over the Texas A&M program.

ESPN reported just before 1 p.m. that Taggart confirmed the move to their reporters directly.

The University of Oregon confirmed Taggart was leaving the program about an hour later. Florida State then announced Taggart's hiring on Twitter.

Taggart informed Mullens of his intentions to take the FSU job after lunchtime today. Oregon's AD says Willie told him, 'Hey, this is a family decision and it pulls at my heart strings and I have to be the coach at Florida State. ‘ — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 6, 2017

Rob Mullens, University of Oregon director of athletics, appointed co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mario Cristobal as the interim head coach. A nationwide search was immediately launched to find a new permanent head coach.

Mullens on Taggart moving on after one season at Oregon: ‘I was disappointed. We sat down a year ago and we made a commitment to him, he made a commitment to us. We’ve done everything to honor support our commitment to get here today and I am disappointed.’ — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 6, 2017

According to Sports Illustrated, Taggart was happy with being at Oregon but could not pass up the chance to take over the program he cheered on growing up in Bradenton, Florida.

Oregon went 7-5 under Taggart and was just awarded a spot in the Las Vegas Bowl. That matchup with Boise State is set for Saturday, Dec. 16.

Taggart danced around the topic of the Florida State opening when speaking with reporters last week.

“Somebody asked me if I was happy and all of that, and I am still smiling, still happy, still the coach here,” Taggart said Friday. “Not addressing any of that rumor stuff.”

He took over a program that had gone 4-8 the year prior, ending that season with a 10-point loss to Oregon State in the annual Civil War game.

Early extension offer wasn’t enough to stick at UO for a dream gig at 41. Leavitt or Cristobal stay? Elsewhere? Sumlin? https://t.co/gZntS1hvlH — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 5, 2017

“We thank Willie for his efforts at Oregon, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future,” Mullens said. “I am grateful to Mario Cristobal for his willingness to step up and lead our program through our upcoming bowl game. The University of Oregon is a high-caliber academic institution with one of the premier college football programs in the country, and we are confident that we will find another outstanding coach to lead our tremendous group of student-athletes into the future."

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.