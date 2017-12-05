Police investigating death of baby found with ‘abusive head trauma’ at McMinnville home

Police are investigating the death of a baby who was found with a traumatic brain injury at a McMinnville home.

Emergency crews responded to an apartment attached to a home at 1125 Northeast Irvine Street on Nov. 21 after receiving a report of a 7-week-old girl who wasn’t breathing.

First responders worked to resuscitate the child and she was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center, before being flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland.

The girl died from her injuries on Nov. 24, according to police.

Investigators said the circumstances of the baby’s injuries were not consistent with the explanation provided by her primary caregivers.

Police said the child sustained “abusive head trauma” that led to her death and the case is being investigated as a homicide, pending final autopsy results from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Neighbors told Fox 12 once they learned what happened, they couldn't believe it.

"To hear that they have a new baby and that this happened, it was just shocking," neighbor Jessica Brown said.

"I knew it wasn't good," said a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous. "Just a horrible pit in my stomach and I knew it wasn't good."

The McMinnville Police Department said limited information is being released about the investigation at this time due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Anyone with information about this case or previously unreported disturbances or noise complaints from the night of Nov. 20 or the morning of Nov. 21 at the Irvine Street home is asked to contact the McMinnville Police Department tip line at 503-434-2337 and reference case number 17-4521.

