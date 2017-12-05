No serious injuries in rollover crash involving cars, semi on I-5 near Vancouver

Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a semi and two cars on Interstate 5 near Vancouver on Tuesday.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes just south of the 78th Street exit at around 1 p.m.

One car rolled over and that driver was trapped inside. The driver was rescued by firefighters, who reported there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Two southbound lanes were closed as Clark County Fire District 6 crews worked to clear the scene. One lane had reopened within a half hour and all lanes were expected to reopen without much further delay.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

