No serious injuries in rollover crash involving cars, semi on I-5 near Vancouver

Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.More >
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
Gov. Scott Walker moved ahead Monday with his plans to make Wisconsin the first state to drug test able-bodied adults applying for food stamps.More >
Gov. Scott Walker moved ahead Monday with his plans to make Wisconsin the first state to drug test able-bodied adults applying for food stamps.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
Parents who believe in "spare the rod, spoil the child" might be setting their children up to become violent toward future partners, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Pediatrics.More >
Parents who believe in "spare the rod, spoil the child" might be setting their children up to become violent toward future partners, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Pediatrics.More >
Police said the child sustained “abusive head trauma” that led to her death and the case is being investigated as a homicide, pending final autopsy results from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.More >
Police said the child sustained “abusive head trauma” that led to her death and the case is being investigated as a homicide, pending final autopsy results from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.More >
A kitten is healing from terrible burns after a Good Samaritan found her lying motionless in the street in Molalla on Thursday.More >
A kitten is healing from terrible burns after a Good Samaritan found her lying motionless in the street in Molalla on Thursday.More >
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
One of the biggest movie chains in America has a plan to get more people into theaters, a move that comes as Hollywood is in the midst of a box office slump and more people stay home to watch "peak TV" on Netflix, Amazon and cable networks.More >
One of the biggest movie chains in America has a plan to get more people into theaters, a move that comes as Hollywood is in the midst of a box office slump and more people stay home to watch "peak TV" on Netflix, Amazon and cable networks.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >
Police have charged three teen boys with the fatal beating death of a 57-year-old homeless man in Philadelphia.More >