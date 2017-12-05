Broadway Bridge to close for weekend as crews continue drawbridge work

The Broadway Bridge is set to close for the weekend as crews continue work related to the replacement of century-old parts that open the drawbridge.

The closure will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and last until as late as 5 a.m. Monday.

Bridge sidewalks will remain open at most times, but there will be intermittent bridge lifts throughout the weekend.

Bicyclists and pedestrians are advised to use the Steel Bridge to avoid delays.

Drivers can detour to the Steel Bridge or Fremont Bridge.

The Portland Streetcar will not be able to cross the Broadway Bridge during the closure. TriMet’s 17-Broadway/Holgate bus route will detour to the Steel Bridge.

The project to replace four large steel wheels and tracks that help the drawbridge open for ships is in its final stage.

The overhead electrical system that provides power to Portland Streetcar on the bridge will be reinstalled and tested, while Multnomah County's contractor will work on alignment of one of the new Rall wheels and complete a number of drawbridge test openings.

The project is scheduled to be completed in January, when the last parts – control struts – will be installed.

For more information, go to multco.us/broadwayrall.

