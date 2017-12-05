Man sentenced to prison for attempted sex abuse after naked incident at NE Portland home

A man who told police he sniffed glue before walking naked into a stranger’s northeast Portland home has pleaded no contest to charges of attempted sex abuse and burglary.

Robert Engelsman, 43, made his plea in court Tuesday. He was arrested in June.

Court documents state he took off his clothes and went into a home near Northeast 26th Avenue and Killingworth Street during a housewarming party.

Engelsman was accused of groping a woman, lifting up her skirt and pressing himself against her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Engelsman was forced out of the home and found by officers in a nearby SUV. He told officers he sniffed glue, drank malt liquor, took off his clothes and went into the home after hearing a woman’s voice that reminded him of his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.

Engelsman initially faced charges including sex abuse and attempted rape, but those charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Engelsman was sentenced to four years in prison, three years post-prison supervision, five years formal probation and he must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.