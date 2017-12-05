Former volunteer firefighter in Benton Co. facing sex abuse charges

A former volunteer firefighter in Benton County is facing sex abuse charges.

Jose Carlos Villa-Garcia, 30, was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday.

Villa-Garcia was initially charged with third-degree sex abuse and official misconduct in May after a report was made that he had sexual contact with a minor.

He was released from jail at that time, but deputies said he did not appear for a scheduled court appearance. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

Deputies said they attempted to serve the warrant numerous times over the last few months, before Villa-Garcia was taken into custody Monday at his home in Monroe.

A lawsuit filed in Benton County Circuit Court alleges Villa-Garcia was a supervisor for the teen victim, who was in the junior firefighter program at the Monroe Rural Fire Protection District.

The fire district chief told FOX 12 last week the department couldn’t comment on pending litigation, but that Garcia was no longer a firefighter with the district.

Villa-Garcia is facing two counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of third-degree sex abuse. He was booked into the Benton County Jail with bail set at $100,000. The jail website shows he was released from custody Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.