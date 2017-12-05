NORCOR administrator rejects claims that juvenile inmates are treated inhumanely

The administrator of an Oregon jail is rejecting claims that juvenile inmates are being treated inhumanely.

The response comes in the wake of a new report about the conditions at the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility, which is located in The Dalles and houses juveniles from across the region.

Disability Rights Oregon claims juveniles held there are routinely neglected, and outlined a long list of grievances. They say juveniles are placed in solitary confinement far longer than necessary, and are even prevented from reading, writing and drawing.

On Tuesday, FOX 12 spoke with Brian Brandenburg, who is responsible for running the facility. He says the report's findings were overstate and mostly inaccurate.

"There were some things that needed to be pointed out and needed to be changed, but certainly not to the degree that you would call our treatment of these youth as inhumane. I think that's irresponsible on that agencies part," said Brandenburg.

Facility administrators say they are dedicated to providing discipline for the kids, not punishment.

Meanwhile, Disability Rights Oregon is calling for the state to step in and address their complaints.

