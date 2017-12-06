Oregon sending 10 strike teams to help with California wildfires

Oregon is sending fire crews throughout the state to assist with the wildfires burning in Southern California.

Paula Negele with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said a total of 10 strike teams are heading to Southern California to help.

The strike teams include: Lane County, Multnomah County, Washington County, Linn County, Marion County, Rogue Valley, Clackamas County, a combined team from Polk, Linn, and Benton counties, Klamath County, and Yamhill County.

Multnomah County is sending a strike team that will consist of two Gresham Fire engines and three Portland Fire engines, and a chief officer.

The Multnomah Co. strike team has already gathered wildfire deployment equipment and is heading south to meet up with other resources from Oregon.

