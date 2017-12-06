Oregon sending 10 strike teams to help with California wildfires - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon sending 10 strike teams to help with California wildfires

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV file image) (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon is sending fire crews throughout the state to assist with the wildfires burning in Southern California.

Paula Negele with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said a total of 10 strike teams are heading to Southern California to help. 

The strike teams include: Lane County, Multnomah County, Washington County, Linn County, Marion County, Rogue Valley, Clackamas County, a combined team from Polk, Linn, and Benton counties, Klamath County, and Yamhill County.

Multnomah County is sending a strike team that will consist of two Gresham Fire engines and three Portland Fire engines, and a chief officer.

The Multnomah Co. strike team has already gathered wildfire deployment equipment and is heading south to meet up with other resources from Oregon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.