Gusty winds begin sweeping through the Columbia River Gorge

Gusty winds stirred up Tuesday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge as much of the Northwest sits under a ridge of high pressure.

Wind speeds Tuesday night at Crown Point in the Gorge were gusting to over 50 miles an hour and were expected to increase.

The high winds are nothing new for the area, but there was concern over the Eagle Creek Fire burn scar.

ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton told FOX 12 they have crews ready to respond in case the heavy winds bring down any trees or other debris.

Hamilton says any wind event in the Gorge is something they watch but will have a closer eye on areas where the Eagle Creek Fire left its mark.

They are also asking drivers to be a bit more cautious if they plan to travel through the Gorge over the next few days.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.