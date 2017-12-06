Water floods downtown Portland street

It was a wet Wednesday morning in downtown Portland after water gushed into a street.

The Portland Water Bureau reported they received a call around 5 a.m. about standing water in the street at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street.

Crews responded to scene to try to figure out the source of the water.

Crews on SW Alder between 4th and 5th trying to figure out what caused all this flooding. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/6rSGs6Te2M — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 6, 2017

The water is believed to have come from a fire line.

The water bureau closed the section of Southwest Alder Street for repairs. The amount of time expected for the work to be completed wasn't stated exactly, but the bureau said the repairs would be done later Wednesday.

