Water floods downtown Portland street - KPTV - FOX 12

Water floods downtown Portland street

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

It was a wet Wednesday morning in downtown Portland after water gushed into a street.

The Portland Water Bureau reported they received a call around 5 a.m. about standing water in the street at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street.

Crews responded to scene to try to figure out the source of the water.

The water is believed to have come from a fire line.

The water bureau closed the section of Southwest Alder Street for repairs. The amount of time expected for the work to be completed wasn't stated exactly, but the bureau said the repairs would be done later Wednesday. 

