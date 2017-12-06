Additional fire help from Oregon heading to California

As fires are scorching southern California, Oregon is more sending equipment and personnel to help fight the flames.

This week, several blazes have been burning in southern California, destroying hundreds of structures and forcing thousands to evacuate.

On Tuesday, Paula Negele with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management announced 10 strike teams were heading to southern California to help.

Then Wednesday morning, more help was announced.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal reported five additional strike teams are being ordered and will travel to California later Wednesday.

"Oregon fire agencies have again answered the call and we are honored to assist our neighbors for the second time this year, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. "California helped us with the fires in southern Oregon this year, we assisted them in October and I am proud that we can again assist them in their time of need."

FOX 12 spoke with Portland firefighter Damon Simmons as he was on his way to southern California with the Multnomah County Strike Team. He says everyone is still in shock over the voracity of the wildfire season. But even during the holidays, there is no question where they want and need to be.

"It's one of those things where you have those discussions and you say 'Hey look, there's a real need here in California. They need help, so maybe we can push some of those holiday celebrations back and maybe reschedule some of those vacations because people need us,'" said Simmons.

The American Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington (Cascades Region) said disaster responders are on their way to southern California.

The responders, who are from Salem, Mosier, Medford, Springfield, Beaverton, Astoria, Gold Beach, Oregon City, Keizer and Vancouver, will work in disaster relief shelters and deliver health assistance fire victims.

The Red Cross said more disaster responders are expected to be deployed in the coming days.

