Police: Man seriously injured in assault at Corvallis nail salon; suspect arrested

A man suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault at a Corvallis nail salon, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to Corvallis Nails & Spa on the 2300 block of Northwest Kings Boulevard at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday.

A 50-year-old Corvallis man was found seriously injured at the scene and taken to the hospital. Police said the victim knew the attacker.

The suspect, Than Kim, 49, of Albany, was later located by officers and arrested.

Kim was booked into the Benton County Jail on the charge of first-degree assault.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were released by police.

The Corvallis Police Department has been assisted by the Albany Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s office, Philomath Police Department and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.