Sheriff: Pair stole thousands from developmentally disabled man in Oregon City area

Jack Allen Dunn and Rosemarie Hildegard Henley, jail booking photo Jack Allen Dunn and Rosemarie Hildegard Henley, jail booking photo
OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A man and woman are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a developmentally disabled man they were supposed to be watching over in the Oregon City area, according to deputies. 

Jack Allen Dunn, 43, and Rosemarie Hildegard Henley, 49, both of Redland, were arrested Nov. 20 on charges including criminal mistreatment and theft. 

At the prompting of an attorney for the family trust of the 73-year-old victim, detectives began an investigation into financial irregularities relating to the suspects’ handling of the man’s income.

Adult Protective Services was also involved Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

The 73-year-old man lives on a farm on Potter Road in the Oregon City area and he granted Dunn and Henley power of attorney to assume control of his finances, which included disability payments and social security benefits, in mid-2015.

Investigators said the suspects also began tending to the farm animals on the man’s 40-acre property.

Detectives determined Dunn and Henley spent tens of thousands of dollars of the man’s money on themselves.

Both suspects were booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of criminal mistreatment and theft. Dunn faces an additional charge of possession of an unlawful silencer.

Before Dunn and Henley were granted power of attorney, the man’s sister-in-law had been managing his finances since 2012.

In October 2016, the Clackamas County Circuit Court named a new limited guardian and conservator for the man. A court-appointed advocate has also been assigned to help maintain his independence.

