Teen seriously injured after crashing into oncoming log truck on Hwy 226 in Linn Co.

A 17-year-old driver was seriously injured after veering into the wrong lane of Highway 226 and crashing into a log truck in Linn County, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the highway near Lyons at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said James Ismael Escobar Gunn, 17, of Lyons, was driving a 1998 Honda Civic westbound when he veered into the eastbound lane for unknown reasons.

Gunn’s car collided with an oncoming 2006 Kenworth log truck.

Gunn was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious.

The 52-year-old truck driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Highway 226 was shut down in the area for more than two hours until one alternating lane was opened to traffic.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.