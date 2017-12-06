Stars of 'Shut Eye' talk to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


Stars of 'Shut Eye' talk to MORE

Have you ever been curious about the underground world of store-front fortune tellers?

"Shut Eye" explores that world and is back with a new season. 

MORE's Molly Riehl just spoke with the show's stars, Jeffery Donovan and KaDee Strickland.

Jeffrey plays a failed magician who becomes a fake fortune teller, and then gets a literal kick to the head and gains real psychic ability.

Meanwhile, KaKee plays his wife.

They shared their thoughts with Molly on the series and on real-life psychics.

"Shut Eye" season two is available for streaming now on Hulu. 

