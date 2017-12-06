Washington Co. deputy rescues dove, owner sought

A dove has been nursed back to health, thanks to a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Zach Majors responded to a call from a home in the Rock Creek community. The sheriff’s office said a woman called to report a bird had followed her son home.

She said the bird was sitting on the home’s front porch and would not leave.

Majors went to the residence and saw the bird was a dove that looked unkempt.

In his report, Majors wrote the dove was “taken into protective custody without resistance.”

The dove had a tag on its leg, so deputies believe it is likely an owned animal.

Majors took the dove to his home and fed it birdseed. He reported that the dove “chowed it down like it hadn’t eaten in a while.”

Now the sheriff’s office wants to reunite the dove with its owner, and is asking anyone with information on the bird to contact deputies.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.