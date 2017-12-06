Couple sentenced to community service for destroying meat at Dundee processing business

A man and woman who ran a meat processing business in Dundee have been sentenced to community service for the destruction of customers’ meat.

Jeffry Payne, 62, and Sharon Payne, 58, were convicted on charges of second-degree criminal mischief late last month. They were first charged in 2015.

Investigators said the Paynes operated Riteway Meat Co. for more than 20 years, but experienced significant financial difficulties in 2012.

Police said they stayed in business and continued to receive meat from customers for processing, even though they could not safely store or process the meat.

Investigators said the Paynes were responsible for the destruction of more than 10,000 pounds of meat carcasses given to them for processing in November and December 2014.

Jeffry and Sharon Payne were sentenced Tuesday to two years probation and 120 hours of community service. They were also ordered to not own or operate a meat packing business during their probation term.

Restitution is scheduled to be determined at a later date.

