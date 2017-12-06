Trio sentenced for Washington Square jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery

Ben Bridge Jewelers in Washington Square after smash-and-grab robbery in August. (KPTV)

Three people have been sentenced for a smash-and-grab robbery at Ben Bridge Jewelers in Washington Square.

Shakira Scharmane Karriem, 26, Darereon Lamar Newton, 24, and Brandon Rashad Sullivan, 29, were arrested in August.

Investigators responded to the mall after sledgehammers were used to smash glasses cases in the jewelry store. Some people in the mall reported shots fired, but it was determined to be the sound of the glass breaking.

Police said the suspects ran through the mall parking lot and led officers on a chase into Beaverton. The suspects’ car was stopped in the area of Northwest Cornell Road and Barnes Road.

Investigators said the suspects stole 21 watches worth around $400,000.

Sullivan, the getaway driver, was found guilty in November on charges of aggravated theft, criminal mischief, attempt to elude and reckless driving. He was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison.

Newton pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of aggravated theft and criminal mischief. He was sentenced to one year and three months in prison.

Karriem pleaded guilty in September to the charge of aggravated theft. She was sentenced to two months in jail.

*This story was corrected with an updated cost estimate of the stolen jewelry provided by the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

