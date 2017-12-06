New police chief sworn in at Portland State University

The new chief of police for Portland State University was sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday.

The university announced the hiring of Donnell Tanksley last month to lead PSU’s Campus Public Safety Office.

Tanksley was previously the assistant chief and assistant director of public safety at Western Washington University in Bellingham.

At PSU, Tanksley will oversee 28 staff members, including 14 sworn police officers.

Tanksley holds a master's degree in management from Fontbonne University, and he is completing a master's degree in criminology from University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Tanksley served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for more than 20 years. He was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.

He was sworn in Wednesday by PSU President Rahmat Shoureshi.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.