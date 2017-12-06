New police chief sworn in at Portland State University

An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >
An Illinois police officer and three of his family members were killed in a traffic crash while headed to a funeral in Ireland.More >
Investigators said the Paynes operated Riteway Meat Co. for more than 20 years, but experienced significant financial difficulties in 2012.More >
Investigators said the Paynes operated Riteway Meat Co. for more than 20 years, but experienced significant financial difficulties in 2012.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
A woman watched as a pit bull dog aggressively ripped her vehicle apart and all she could do is stand there and watch it happen.More >
A kitten is healing from terrible burns after a Good Samaritan found her lying motionless in the street in Molalla on Thursday.More >
A kitten is healing from terrible burns after a Good Samaritan found her lying motionless in the street in Molalla on Thursday.More >
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.More >
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
The parents of a 13-year-old California girl said the bullies who drove their daughter to commit suicide are still taunting their family.More >
Gov. Scott Walker moved ahead Monday with his plans to make Wisconsin the first state to drug test able-bodied adults applying for food stamps.More >
Gov. Scott Walker moved ahead Monday with his plans to make Wisconsin the first state to drug test able-bodied adults applying for food stamps.More >
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >
A man and woman are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a developmentally disabled man they were supposed to be watching over in the Oregon City area, according to deputies.More >
A man and woman are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a developmentally disabled man they were supposed to be watching over in the Oregon City area, according to deputies.More >
Parents who believe in "spare the rod, spoil the child" might be setting their children up to become violent toward future partners, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Pediatrics.More >
Parents who believe in "spare the rod, spoil the child" might be setting their children up to become violent toward future partners, according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal of Pediatrics.More >