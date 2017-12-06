Oregon senator among those featured in Time person of year

Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser, who filed a complaint against a male colleague for sexual harassment, is one of the women and men featured in Time magazine's person of the year: The silence breakers.

Gelser said on Twitter Wednesday it's an honor to be included. She urged women and men in every profession to speak out if they're victims, saying there's no shame in coming forward.

Time Magazine did an extraordinary job with this piece. What an honor to be included, and I hope that women and men in every profession know this is their time to be heard. No more silence. There is no shame in telling your story. #orpol #orleg https://t.co/RSC8HYd6cc — Sara Gelser (@SenSaraGelser) December 6, 2017

Gelser, a Democrat from Corvallis, has asked for Sen. Jeff Kruse, a Republican from Roseburg, to be expelled from the Senate. She says he touched her breasts, put his hand on her thigh during a committee hearing, slipped his fingers under the hem of her skirt, and whispered so closely it left her ear and cheek wet.

Kruse has denied inappropriate behavior.

