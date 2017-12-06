Oregon senator among those featured in Time person of year - KPTV - FOX 12

Oregon senator among those featured in Time person of year

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Sen. Sara Gelser (KPTV file image) Sen. Sara Gelser (KPTV file image)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

Oregon state Sen. Sara Gelser, who filed a complaint against a male colleague for sexual harassment, is one of the women and men featured in Time magazine's person of the year: The silence breakers.

Gelser said on Twitter Wednesday it's an honor to be included. She urged women and men in every profession to speak out if they're victims, saying there's no shame in coming forward.

Gelser, a Democrat from Corvallis, has asked for Sen. Jeff Kruse, a Republican from Roseburg, to be expelled from the Senate. She says he touched her breasts, put his hand on her thigh during a committee hearing, slipped his fingers under the hem of her skirt, and whispered so closely it left her ear and cheek wet.

Kruse has denied inappropriate behavior.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.