106-year-old cedar tree illegally cut down at park in Washington

Officials say a 106-year-old cedar tree was illegally cut down northeast of Seattle near Darrington over the weekend.

The Daily Herald reported Wednesday that the tree previously stood in Squire Creek Park just west of town.

Snohomish County Parks and Recreation officials say someone who appeared to have little experience felling trees chopped it down between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

After it was cut, the tree fell on other trees and became perched over a road that leads through a campground, causing safety concerns.

Park rangers and maintenance workers were called to take down the tree.

The wood is expected to be used for other purposes at the park.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Parks Department at 425-388-6600.

