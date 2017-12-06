Students gather at Oregon State Capitol for ‘Defend the Dream’ DACA rally

Students gathered on the steps of the Oregon State Capitol on Wednesday for a “Defend the Dream” rally.

The students chanted and held signs in support of young, undocumented immigrants and the DACA program that was ordered to come to an end by President Donald Trump in September.

Most of the students were from McKay High School in Salem and left class early to participate in the rally.

“We want to show the Congress, especially (U.S. Rep. Greg) Walden, that dreamers do not want to give up. Dreamers want to keep fighting for what we have fought for all of our lives,” said student Fernanda Ibarra.

Students are pushing for Congress to pass the Dream Act by the end of the year to protect young people brought to the U.S. as children who have lived in the country for at least four years from deportation, while also providing them the opportunity to meet certain requirements to become legal citizens.

