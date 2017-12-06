Clark College addresses fears after white supremacist fliers posted on campus

Students and staff at Clark College in Vancouver are joining people in the community to brainstorm solutions after white supremacist posters showed up on campus.

The posters appeared in mid-November – the same time colleges around the country were seeing the same thing.

As a Phillipino woman, Catilina Duque has felt welcome and safe at Clark College, until someone put up the white supremacist-themed posters on campus. One reads, “America’s Founders Were Great Men”, another, “Make Your Ancestors Proud."

Employees also found hand-written notes taped outside the office of diversity saying, “It’s okay to be white."

“It kind of is a little wrenching to me,” said Duque. “It made me feel a little uncomfortable. So I kind of came to see what the outcome might be and how we might solve the problem.”

Duque and dozens of other people showed up for a community meeting on campus Wednesday to discuss fears, feelings and how to combat the problem.

Loretta Capeheart is the vice president of diversity and equity at Clark College.

“It’s horrifying to see that. I’m Latina. I don’t appear that way, but that’s my background,” said Capeheart. “And for me personally, it brings up a lot of hatred that my family faced down in south Texas.”

Right away, Capeheart says college leaders organized two meetings to validate people’s concerns, but also to solicit solutions.

“We want the community involved. Students involved to tell us hey, what do we need to do here to be sure that our campus is very clear that hate is not welcomed here – that this is an inclusive environment?” she said.

Clark College leaders don’t know if an outside group posted the fliers or one of their own. Whoever it was, Duque thinks they feel threatened too.

“I feel maybe they feel – because we’re in such a diverse school – that they’re not welcome here. Or that they’re being underlooked. So hopefully a way to reach out to them and make them feel as welcome as all the other diverse people," Duque said.

