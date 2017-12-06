Fallen tree knocks down power pole along Germantown Road - KPTV - FOX 12

Fallen tree knocks down power pole along Germantown Road

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Courtesy: Multnomah County Sheriff's Office
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A tree that fell along Northwest Germantown Road took out a power pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Mike Pullen with Multnomah County said wind is to blame for the downed tree.

Northwest Germantown Road between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Kaiser Road was closed at 2:45 p.m. as crews cleared the downed tree and the power pole.

PGE said there were no outages due to the downed power pole.

The roadway was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.