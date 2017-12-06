Fallen tree knocks down power pole along Germantown Road

A tree that fell along Northwest Germantown Road took out a power pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Mike Pullen with Multnomah County said wind is to blame for the downed tree.

Northwest Germantown Road between Northwest Skyline Boulevard and Northwest Kaiser Road was closed at 2:45 p.m. as crews cleared the downed tree and the power pole.

MCSO deputies snapped these pics of the downed trees and powerline causing the Germantown Rd. closure.

Thanks to PGE and @MultCoRoads for their quick response! pic.twitter.com/L4mhC7ARly — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) December 6, 2017

PGE said there were no outages due to the downed power pole.

The roadway was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

