Surveillance video catches thieves breaking into JMI Limousine in Beaverton

Police say FOX 12’s Most Wanted broke into a Beaverton family business and made themselves comfortable.

The owner of JMI Limousine said two intruders sipped from champagne glasses inside of a stretch limo before stealing an employee’s truck, packed with thousands of dollars worth of valuables.

Apparently two intruders didn’t see the giant surveillance sign that greets trespassers at JMI Limousine in Beaverton.

“This is the vehicle they went into, we have cameras here and there, but it didn’t detour them,” said Johnny Meeke, owner of JMI Limousine.

Instead, Meeke said the two thieves walked past his security sign and right into the watchful eye of his camera.

“We keep hoping he’d look right up at the camera but he didn’t,” said Meeke.

The surveillance video shows one man with a bottle in one hand and cigarette in the other. The man walks through the business’s car port.

“I think they found some beers in a cooler and they were drinking them,” said Meeke.

In another shot from the security video, one man can be seen opening the door to a limo and getting inside. Soon enough, the second man also climbs inside. Once the door is shut, it doesn’t open again for more than an hour. The two stay inside, hidden from the camera.

Meeke said it looks like the trespassers truly embraced the limousine lifestyle.

“They used three champagne flutes,” said Meeke.

While inside the limo staying quiet, Meeke said an employee was right around the corner picking up a car for an early appointment.

“He didn’t know it, but these guys were in here,” said Meeke.

The intruders were just getting started, Meeke said they explored his business for six hours. Little did they know, they were on camera. And not just one, sixteen lenses were watching their every move.

Around 5:40 a.m. surveillance video shows the two driving off with employee Randahl Holder’s F-150, which was filled with "thousands of dollars worth of stuff."

Holder said there was even a nice surprise inside his covered truck bed; golf clubs, a Rolex watch, tools and expensive equipment.

“They had no idea what they were getting. It’s kind of cliché but it was a Christmas package for these folks,” said Holder.

But this was no quick getaway. In another security camera, the stolen truck is seen making another stop, right on top of the MAX train tracks.

“He leaves the car right on the MAX tracks, walks into the bushes, gets a backpack or two,” said Meeke.

After a few confused cars drive around the stopped truck, the thief can be seen casually walking back from the bushes. With that, the thieves drive out of sight, finally wrapping up their rendezvous.

“I’m kind of at a loss for what I feel to tell you the truth,” said Holder.

Meeke said Beaverton Police collected evidence from his businesses, including fingerprints from the champagne glasses.

Police tell FOX 12 they are investigating.

Meeke said he’s offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can help catch the intruders.

