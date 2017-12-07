Police: 23-year-old domestic violence suspect assaulted officer - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: 23-year-old domestic violence suspect assaulted officer while being arrested

Justin Fowler, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau) Justin Fowler, jail booking photo (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday night after he threatened someone with a knife and then assaulted a police officer.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to the Portland Value Inn, located at 1707 Northeast 82nd Avenue, on the report of domestic violence. The suspect had reportedly threatened the victim with a knife.

When an officer arrived at the motel, he saw a man believed to be the suspect near the victim's motel room. The officer tried to speak with the suspect but the suspect would not cooperate. The officer requested that more officers respond to the scene.

Once additional officers arrived on scene they attempted to take the suspect into custody. The suspect fought with officers and kicked an officer, according to police.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and assessed the victim and provided medical aid to the injured officer.

Police said the domestic violence victim did not need to go to the hospital.

The injured officer was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 23-year-old Justin L. Fowler, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with felony domestic violence assault in the fourth degree, two counts of domestic violence menacing, assaulting a public safety officer, and resisting arrest.

