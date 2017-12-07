Two families share story of deadly Hwy. 26 crash

Two Oregon families are working to process what happened following a deadly car crash on a snow Highway 26 on Sunday.

The crash killed a 9-year-old boy from Redmond. His mother, Debbie Hahn says her son Drake Hahn was a loving and caring boy with a big heart.

"He was an amazing boy," Hahn said. "I was so blessed to get to be his mom for nearly 10 years. He would have turned 10 on Wednesday, December 13."

Oregon State Police say a 2004 Ford Excursion lost control on the snowy road east of Government Camp and hit the 2013 Subaru Outback Hahn was in.

While the crash left the Hahn family grieving, it has left another family searching.

The family in the Ford Excursion is trying to find their dog.

Cindy Schmidt, who was a passenger in the SUV says their dog named Aslan darted off moments after the crash and hasn't been seen since.

They have been searching for Aslan every day since the crash.

Schmidt says they have found tracks where the dog may have bedded down and spotted him once on Monday but he took off.

"This has just been devastating," Schmidt said. "The accident and then losing him. I am just, I am really thankful for the people out there who are trying to step up and go out and check out and try and see if they can help find him."

Anyone who sees Aslan is asked to call police.

