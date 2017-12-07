Christmas Ships return to Columbia and Willamette Rivers

A holiday tradition has returned to two local rivers: the Christmas Ships are back for their 63rd year.

Wednesday marked the start of the ships' individual fleet parades.

Through the month of December, from Dec. 1 to 21, the ships are lit up with holiday lights and travel along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

The Christmas Ship Parade started in back in 1954 with just one sailboat from the Portland Yacht Club.

Now, the parade fleet averages about 55 to 60 boats between both rivers.

For more information on the parades, visit ChristmasShips.org.

