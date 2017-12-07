Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Thursday, Dec. 7

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Les Misérables is coming to the Keller Auditorium in June. Tickets for the Tony Award-winning musical, which is the fifth longest-running Broadway show in history, go on sale Sunday at 7 a.m. They will be available at BroadwayinPortland.com.

105.9 THE BREW is giving you the chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas; which includes airfare and hotel courtesy of Oregon Beach Vacations. For details on the contest, which is Friday (tomorrow), go to 1059TheBrew.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.