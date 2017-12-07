Crews respond to high-rise fire in downtown Portland, 1 person injured

Fire crews evacuated a high-rise apartment building in downtown Portland Thursday morning after a fire broke out in a top-floor apartment.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the first alarm was called on the fire at 10:31 a.m. with 10 engines and trucks responding to the scene at the Park Plaza Apartments building located in the 1900 block of Southwest Park Avenue near the Portland State University campus.

When the crews arrived, they found smoke coming out of one of the apartments. A second alarm was called, sending over an additional 7 engines.

Scorch marks could be seen outside windows of the apartment.

BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Park Plaza Apts near PSU. Whole building evacuated pic.twitter.com/iBO5JTi0El — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) December 7, 2017

Fire officials said one person was injured in this incident but did not say how serious the injury was or what caused it. There were two people in the apartment at the time the fire occurred.

The officials said the fire damage was limited to the single apartment on the 11th floor, adding that a couple of other units did have some smoke damage.

There are 149 total units in the building. Fire investigators remained on site after the fire was knocked down to interview residents.

Crews said the fire was small and quickly contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

