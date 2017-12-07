Talented local dancer to hang up her ballet shoes - KPTV - FOX 12


Talented local dancer to hang up her ballet shoes

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Oregon Ballet Theatre's "Nutcracker" begins this weekend at the Keller Auditorium and this year’s run is extra special.

Fan favorite ballerina Candace Bouchard’s dream of becoming a ballerina began when she was just a toddler.

Now, she says once this “Nutcracker” wraps, she's retiring from her long career as a professional dancer.

Candace has performed in more than 600 shows, and she says her performance this Christmas Eve at will be her last.

You can see Candace in the “Nutcracker” beginning Saturday through Dec. 24.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved. 

